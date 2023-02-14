Open in App
Glenville, WV
WBOY 12 News

Little Kanawha Reading Series to host Sara Henning

By Christian Meffert,

10 days ago

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Glenville State University’s (GSU) Little Kanawha Reading Series will soon welcome its next guest author.

Author and poet Sara Henning will be at Glenville State University’s Robert F. Kidd Library on Thursday, February 23 as part of the Little Kanawha Reading Series. (Courtesy Photo)

According to a release from GSU, the free event will be hosting Sara Henning, assistant professor of English at Marshall University and author of Burn (2024), Terra Incognita (2022) and View from True North (2018), at the Robert F. Kidd Library on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.

“Henning was awarded the 2015 Crazyhorse Lynda Hull Memorial Poetry Prize, the 2019 Poetry Society of America’s George Bogin Memorial Award, First Prize in the 2020 Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award, and a Tennessee Williams Scholarship in poetry to the 2019 Sewanee Writers’ Conference,” the release said.

The Little Kanawha Reading Series focuses on “a diversity of literary forms and voices in order,” showcasing the rich culture of Appalachia and the communities around the Little Kanawha River.

To learn more about the Little Kanawha Reading Series, you can call 304-462-6322.

