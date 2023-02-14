Open in App
San Angelo, TX
Annual ‘Have a Heart’ auction is live

By Chad Miller,

10 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The annual ‘Have a Heart’ auction is underway ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Each year, the event benefits San Angelo’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley. The Valentine-themed auction includes sweet treats and gifts for loved ones.

“Have a Heart is good for showing love,” said Haylee Kypfer, an ADACC employee. “Not just to our organizations but to our clients in the organizations and anyone you might know who has a substance abuse disorder.”

You can visit the organization’s website at http://www.adaccv.org/ to participate in the auction and for more information. The auction ends on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.

