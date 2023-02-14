Open in App
Suffolk, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Suffolk, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Suffolk.

The King's Fork High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeland High School on February 13, 2023, 18:00:00.

King's Fork High School
Lakeland High School
February 13, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball - Part 2

The Lakeland High School basketball team will have a game with King's Fork High School on February 14, 2023, 14:45:00.

Lakeland High School
King's Fork High School
February 14, 2023
14:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0
