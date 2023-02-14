John Waters explains the problem with dating in New York

Valentine’s Day.

Go to the presents. David Beckham once gave Victoria an $8 million Bulgari ruby and diamond necklace . . . Justin Bieber bought Selena Gomez, the one he didn’t marry, the contents of an entire florist’s shop for $10,000 . . . Courtney Cox gifted — now ex — David Arquette an antique carousel horse reportedly worth $45Gs . . . 2021 Machine Gun Kelly to fiancée Megan Fox a necklace containing a drop of her blood in a glass vial . . . 2009 Jay-Z, figuring Beyoncé has enough blouses, handed her a $25,000 platinum phone.

Julia Roberts has said she once felt “incredible loneliness” before she married and: “Unless you have someone it’s pointless. It’s vapor.”

Tom Hanks’ favorite romantic couple? “Star Wars” R2-D2 and C-3PO. “They’re adorable.” And his idea of heartwarming togetherness? Not leaving socks on the bedroom floor.

John Waters: “Nobody can ever get a date in New York. Everyone here is so hung on power games that accepting a romantic invitation means surrendering status. All anyone cares about in NYC is not relinquishing power and hierarchy. No one kisses anyone here.”

Sonny and Cher met each other on a blind date. Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage

So: how did the Lovers all connect:

Mel Gibson and Robyn went through a dating agency . . . Pete Sampras’ missus Bridgette: “We found one another in the movie where I played a crazy psycho.”

Sir Michael Caine discovered Shakira doing a Maxwell House commercial . . . Sonny and Cher? Blind date . . .

Jane Seymour: “James Keach’s proposal was a drag. I was doing a scene wearing men’s clothes and had stubble on my chin. Very romantic.”

Care about former President Gerald Ford? Ed Lucaire’s “Celebrity Setbacks” reports he wore one black shoe and one brown to his wedding because of nervousness . . .

Mary Steenburgen to Ted Danson . Her mom’s gift was the steel lantern Mary’s freight train conductor father used . . . Improvising Russell Simmons took Kimora Lee for richer or richer . . . Kelly Preston: “John Travolta planned it so expensive that assistants had assistants so we finally eloped.”

In olden days big spenders were considered vulgar. Now if you’re blowing money you’re considered an out-of-towner.

For sure only in New York, kids, only in New York.