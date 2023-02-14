Open in App
Portland, OR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Portland, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Portland.

The Southwest Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Catlin Gabel School on February 13, 2023, 18:00:00.

Southwest Christian High School
Catlin Gabel School
February 13, 2023
18:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Riverdale High School basketball team will have a game with Portland Christian High School on February 13, 2023, 17:15:00.

Riverdale High School
Portland Christian High School
February 13, 2023
17:15:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
Comments / 0
