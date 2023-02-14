Open in App
Hillsboro, OR
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hillsboro, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hillsboro.

The La Salle Catholic College Preparatory basketball team will have a game with Hillsboro High School on February 13, 2023, 17:45:00.

La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
Hillsboro High School
February 13, 2023
17:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The La Salle Catholic College Preparatory basketball team will have a game with Hillsboro High School on February 13, 2023, 19:15:00.

La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
Hillsboro High School
February 13, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy