Dimmitt, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Dimmitt, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Dimmitt.

The Bushland High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School - Lubbock on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Bushland High School
Roosevelt High School - Lubbock
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
2023 UIL Girls Basketball Playoffs

The Denver City High School basketball team will have a game with Dimmitt High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Denver City High School
Dimmitt High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
