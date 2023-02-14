Open in App
Greensburg, KY
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greensburg, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greensburg.

The Warren East High School basketball team will have a game with Green County High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Warren East High School
Green County High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Elizabethtown High School basketball team will have a game with Green County High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Elizabethtown High School
Green County High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy