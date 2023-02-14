ISP: All lanes on I-72 open after crash near Illiopolis

Update at 8:40 p.m. on 2/13/2023:
ISP said all lanes on I-72 are now open.
Original Story:
ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that happened on westbound I-72 near Illiopolis. Emergency personnel responding to gas leak in Clinton
State Police officials said the crash happened three miles west of the Illiopolis and Mt. Auburn exit. As a result, traffic is reduced to one lane for approximately half a mile. Drivers are urged to find a different route of travel if possible.
Officials added that minor injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
