Open in App
Greeneville, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Downtown Greeneville’s Depot Street project continues to progress

By Katrina O'Brien,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRD0C_0kmKn6U100

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a year in a half, an $11 million revitalization project is on track to bring upgrades to downtown Greeneville.

The Depot Street revitalization project includes brand new infrastructure, sidewalks, and increased water, sewer, and broadband along with various modern new businesses for downtown Greeneville. This project is all a part of an effort to keep up with the growing population.

JCPD asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

“We have promises of new residential, possibly a brewery, and we have other things that are coming a little bit later,” said Christina Potts, media and marketing specialist for Greeneville. Future businesses might include retail, local shops and more.

Donna Shannon, clerk of a downtown antique store, is anticipating the opening day and what’s to come.

“We have several businesses open right now but it’s been very few and far between but things are looking up, I can’t wait for what’s to come. It’s going to be like never before,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mount Carmel BMA to discuss parking issue at workshop
Mount Carmel, TN16 hours ago
Work at Old Ashe St. Courthouse set to finish by fall
Johnson City, TN20 hours ago
Thin Line Brewing Company to open in Kingsport
Kingsport, TN23 hours ago
Erwin reidentifying years after CSX closure
Erwin, TN1 day ago
First new Erwin subdivision in 20 years near completion
Erwin, TN1 day ago
‘Project Cookie’ could create 48 jobs in Kingsport
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Sinkhole opens up in Mall at Johnson City parking lot
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Kingsport BMA members express disapproval of county rejecting regional hub
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Wheeler’s Bagels in Kingsport to reopen in current form
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Kingsport leaders approve $1.1M in funding for regional drug recovery center
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Peace Crane Wall art project promotes kindness at ETSU
Johnson City, TN22 hours ago
LIST: What to do this weekend in the Tri-Cites
Kingsport, TN1 hour ago
Kingsport PD: 1 dead following crash on East Stone Drive
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Bristol, Va. could see tax increase, budget cuts over landfill costs
Bristol, VA17 hours ago
Appalachian Trail major benefit to Erwin, Unicoi County
Erwin, TN2 days ago
A bite of local history: Unicoi County Apple Festival
Erwin, TN2 days ago
Langston memories become heart of Johnson City 5th-grade Civil Rights curriculum
Johnson City, TN21 hours ago
Erwin fish hatchery ships millions of trout to different states
Erwin, TN3 hours ago
Mobile health clinic to help build ramp for wounded Police Chief James Lane
Norton, VA2 days ago
Erwin offers plenty of adventure on the water and two wheels
Erwin, TN1 day ago
TN House speaker, ETSU president discuss challenges facing pharmacy school
Johnson City, TN21 hours ago
WCSO: Man hit victim with vehicle after ‘altercation’
Jonesborough, TN1 day ago
News Channel 11 celebrates 70 years in Erwin
Erwin, TN2 days ago
Dobyns-Bennett seniors in running to be 2023 Presidential Scholars
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
2023 marks 20 years of the Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival
Unicoi, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy