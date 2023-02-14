Downtown Greeneville’s Depot Street project continues to progress

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a year in a half, an $11 million revitalization project is on track to bring upgrades to downtown Greeneville.

The Depot Street revitalization project includes brand new infrastructure, sidewalks, and increased water, sewer, and broadband along with various modern new businesses for downtown Greeneville. This project is all a part of an effort to keep up with the growing population.

“We have promises of new residential, possibly a brewery, and we have other things that are coming a little bit later,” said Christina Potts, media and marketing specialist for Greeneville. Future businesses might include retail, local shops and more.

Donna Shannon, clerk of a downtown antique store, is anticipating the opening day and what’s to come.

“We have several businesses open right now but it’s been very few and far between but things are looking up, I can’t wait for what’s to come. It’s going to be like never before,” she said.

