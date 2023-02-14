Edinburg plans workout for couples

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For active couples without plans for Valentine’s Day, the City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation has the perfect date for you.
From 7:20 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Department will host a free couple’s exercise class at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Boxing Gym, located at 315 Mark S. Pena Drive. Monday’s Lotto Texas jackpot rises to $41.7M
To reserve a spot for yourself and your significant other, call (956) 381-5631 or email degarza@cityofedinburg.com.
Spots are limited to 15 people, according to the city. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0