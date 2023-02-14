Open in App
Arkansas State
See more from this location?
KARK 4 News

Organization with Arkansas members work to aid Syrians following deadly quakes

By Tylisa Hampton,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ll2Uo_0kmKmjfC00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – In the week since deadly earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands, Arkansas members of the Syrian Emergency Task Force said they are trying to help, but they are running into issues.

According to the Associated Press, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and the series of shocks afterwards affected southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. The death toll has reportedly surpassed 35,000.

Earthquake death toll tops 25,000 in Turkey, Syria; some survivors still being found

Arkansan Nalie Larrison is the Director of Humanitarian Programs for SETF. She said the organization was formed in March of 2011 and she joined in 2016. The cause, she said, was too great to ignore.

“The Syrian Emergency Task Force started as a response to the killing of innocent civilians who were protesting for their own rights in Syria in 2011,” Larrison said.

Larrison said since she has been a part of the group there have been more and more Arkansas team members and partners. When we asked her how many there were, her response was a high number.

“Oh my goodness, way over 100,” Larrison said.

Larrison said that days before the quakes, their teachers in Syria sent them supply lists.

“There were crafts and popsicle stick and glue and this week now there is emergency equipment [they need],” Larrison said.

Arkansas man mourns family in Turkey killed in earthquake

She also said it has been an emotional time for team members since they have grown to have a personal relationship with them. Larrison adds that trying to aid those who have been affected has been challenging.

“There is only one border crossing for the UN [United Nations] and the aid is slow; the other border crossings have a lot of limitations on it,” Larrison explained.

She goes on to say the road conditions, now cracked because of the quakes, have also created obstacles.

“It’s around the affected areas in both Turkey and Syria, I mean they are cracked. This earthquake has been a nightmare,” Larrison said.

Members of the organization, including Larrison and Jerry Adams, one of their board members, said despite this they will continue to do their best to get to those that need their help and not give up.

“We provide hope to citizens, [who] for all reasons should have given up hope but haven’t. So, their resilience and commitment really motivates us,” Adams said.

Larrison said she plans to travel to Syria in the coming days to provide more aid.

She also said the biggest they’re in need of are donations in money and supplies. For those wanting to help, she suggests going to setf.ngo/donate .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Advocacy groups rally on steps of Arkansas state capitol to demand equality
Little Rock, AR20 hours ago
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Strong winds roll through Little Rock at the same time plane crashed
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Methodist Family Health looks to help Arkansas kids with Get Up & Give Lenten effort
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaf Out Much Earlier Than Normal
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Arkansas-based Tyson Foods signs agreement to buy Tennessee-based Williams Sausage Company
Union City, TN2 days ago
Arkansas Black Hall of Fame brings one-woman show to Little Rock
Little Rock, AR16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy