Wilsonville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wilsonville.
The Hood River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Wilsonville High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
Hood River Valley High School
Wilsonville High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Hood River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Wilsonville High School on February 13, 2023, 19:15:00.
Hood River Valley High School
Wilsonville High School
February 13, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
