Open in App
Wilsonville, OR
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Wilsonville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wilsonville.

The Hood River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Wilsonville High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Hood River Valley High School
Wilsonville High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Hood River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Wilsonville High School on February 13, 2023, 19:15:00.

Hood River Valley High School
Wilsonville High School
February 13, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy