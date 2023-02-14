Open in App
Staples, MN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Staples, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Staples.

The Upsala High School basketball team will have a game with Staples Motley High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Upsala High School
Staples Motley High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Park Rapids Area High School basketball team will have a game with Staples Motley High School on February 14, 2023, 14:45:00.

Park Rapids Area High School
Staples Motley High School
February 14, 2023
14:45:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
