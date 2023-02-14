Open in App
Shawnee, KS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Shawnee Mission, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Shawnee Mission.

The Blue Valley West High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Miege High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Blue Valley West High School
Bishop Miege High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Olathe East High School basketball team will have a game with Shawnee Mission South High School on February 14, 2023, 13:45:00.

Olathe East High School
Shawnee Mission South High School
February 14, 2023
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Olathe West High School basketball team will have a game with Shawnee Mission Northwest High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Olathe West High School
Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Olathe West High School basketball team will have a game with Shawnee Mission Northwest High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Olathe West High School
Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Olathe East High School basketball team will have a game with Shawnee Mission South High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Olathe East High School
Shawnee Mission South High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
