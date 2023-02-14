Milwaukie, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Milwaukie.
The Parkrose High School basketball team will have a game with Milwaukie High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
Parkrose High School
Milwaukie High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Hillsboro High School basketball team will have a game with La Salle Catholic College Preparatory on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
Hillsboro High School
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Parkrose High School basketball team will have a game with Milwaukie High School on February 13, 2023, 19:15:00.
Parkrose High School
Milwaukie High School
February 13, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Hillsboro High School basketball team will have a game with La Salle Catholic College Preparatory on February 13, 2023, 19:15:00.
Hillsboro High School
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
February 13, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
