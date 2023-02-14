Open in App
Watsonville, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Watsonville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Watsonville.

The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis High School - Watsonville on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis High School - Watsonville on February 13, 2023, 19:00:00.

Varsity Girls Basketball

The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on February 13, 2023, 19:00:00.

Varsity Girls Basketball
