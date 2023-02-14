Watsonville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Watsonville.
The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
Alisal High School
Watsonville High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis High School - Watsonville on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
Alisal High School
St. Francis High School - Watsonville
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis High School - Watsonville on February 13, 2023, 19:00:00.
Alisal High School
St. Francis High School - Watsonville
February 13, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on February 13, 2023, 19:00:00.
Alisal High School
Watsonville High School
February 13, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0