Naperville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Naperville.
The East Aurora High School basketball team will have a game with Waubonsie Valley High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
2023 IHSA Girls Basketball Playoffs
The West Aurora High School basketball team will have a game with Naperville Central High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
The DeKalb High School basketball team will have a game with Neuqua Valley High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Sophomore Boys Basketball
The Waubonsie Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Naperville North High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
The Naperville Central High School basketball team will have a game with Metea Valley High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
