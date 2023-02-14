Open in App
Naperville, IL
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Naperville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Naperville.

The East Aurora High School basketball team will have a game with Waubonsie Valley High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

East Aurora High School
Waubonsie Valley High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
2023 IHSA Girls Basketball Playoffs

The West Aurora High School basketball team will have a game with Naperville Central High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.

West Aurora High School
Naperville Central High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
2023 IHSA Girls Basketball Playoffs

The DeKalb High School basketball team will have a game with Neuqua Valley High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

DeKalb High School
Neuqua Valley High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Waubonsie Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Naperville North High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Waubonsie Valley High School
Naperville North High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Naperville Central High School basketball team will have a game with Metea Valley High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Naperville Central High School
Metea Valley High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy