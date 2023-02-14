Naperville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Naperville.

The East Aurora High School basketball team will have a game with Waubonsie Valley High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00. East Aurora High School Waubonsie Valley High School February 13, 2023 17:30:00 2023 IHSA Girls Basketball Playoffs

The West Aurora High School basketball team will have a game with Naperville Central High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00. West Aurora High School Naperville Central High School February 13, 2023 17:30:00 2023 IHSA Girls Basketball Playoffs

The DeKalb High School basketball team will have a game with Neuqua Valley High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00. DeKalb High School Neuqua Valley High School February 14, 2023 15:30:00 Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Waubonsie Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Naperville North High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00. Waubonsie Valley High School Naperville North High School February 14, 2023 15:30:00 Sophomore Boys Basketball