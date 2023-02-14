Monterey, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Monterey.
The Monte Vista Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Monterey High School on February 13, 2023, 17:30:00.
Monte Vista Christian High School
Monterey High School
February 13, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Monte Vista Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Monterey High School on February 13, 2023, 19:00:00.
Monte Vista Christian High School
Monterey High School
February 13, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
