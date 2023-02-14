Mohall, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mohall.
The Velva High School basketball team will have a game with Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School on February 13, 2023, 17:15:00.
Velva High School
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
February 13, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Bottineau High School basketball team will have a game with Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Bottineau High School
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
