Mohall, ND
Highschool Basketball Pro

Mohall, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mohall.

The Velva High School basketball team will have a game with Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School on February 13, 2023, 17:15:00.

Velva High School
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
February 13, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Bottineau High School basketball team will have a game with Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Bottineau High School
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
