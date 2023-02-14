Open in App
Eden Valley, MN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Eden Valley, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Eden Valley.

The Minnewaska Area High School basketball team will have a game with Eden Valley-Watkins High School on February 13, 2023, 17:15:00.

Minnewaska Area High School
Eden Valley-Watkins High School
February 13, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Holdingford High School basketball team will have a game with Eden Valley-Watkins High School on February 14, 2023, 15:45:00.

Holdingford High School
Eden Valley-Watkins High School
February 14, 2023
15:45:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Holdingford High School basketball team will have a game with Eden Valley-Watkins High School on February 14, 2023, 15:45:00.

Holdingford High School
Eden Valley-Watkins High School
February 14, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0
