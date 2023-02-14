Oklahoma City, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oklahoma City.
The Mount St. Mary Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage Hall School on February 13, 2023, 17:10:00.
Mount St. Mary Catholic High School
Heritage Hall School
February 13, 2023
17:10:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Community Christian School basketball team will have a game with Destiny Christian School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
Community Christian School
Destiny Christian School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
