Lawrence, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lawrence.
The Billerica Memorial High School basketball team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on February 14, 2023, 12:30:00.
Billerica Memorial High School
Central Catholic High School
February 14, 2023
12:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Billerica Memorial High School basketball team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Billerica Memorial High School
Central Catholic High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Billerica Memorial High School basketball team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Billerica Memorial High School
Central Catholic High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
