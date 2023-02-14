Open in App
Rockford, IL
Rockford Damage Inc. wrestling returns with the St. Valentines Day Massacre

By Scott Leber,

10 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Valentine’s week has a new tradition on the Rockford sports and entertainment scene…professional wrestling.

This Saturday night, for the seconds straight year, Rockford Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling will hold an event called the “St. Valentines Day Massacre.” It will be held at the Teamsters Hall at 5533 South 11th street in Rockford south of Bypass 20 near New Milford.

This year’s fight card has a little of everything including former former WWE and current NWA star Thom Latimer taking in AEW wrestler Axel Rico for a heavyweight championship. There will be a ladies match with “Bombshell” Shelly Benson in action.

Plus WWE superstar Hornswaggle will take on Half Pint Punk in a midget match. A tag team championship will aos be on the line when Bruiser Mass Index takes on The Revolution.

This is the second year for Rockford Damage Inc. and it’s growing.

“It’s coming along just like any business, said founder and CEO Steve Eisman. “It takes money to make money. It’s been a slow process. I put out a lot in the first year, but it finally is making a profit, and the families are loving it. I’ve got families that they’ve booked their tickets every time because it gives them something to do, and they’re asking me, ‘Hey can you have more?’ I’m trying to shoot for six to eight shows a year. They look forward to it.”

This Saturday, the doors at the Teamsters Hall will open at 5:30 p.m. The first event will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available on line or at the door.

For more information click on this link: https://damageincprowrestling.com/

