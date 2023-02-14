Open in App
Kentucky State
FOX 56

AEP Kentucky seeks approval for sale

By Isaac Taylor,

10 days ago

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — American Electric Power is seeking approval for the sale of its Kentucky operations from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

According to a news release, AEP Kentucky is looking to sell to Liberty, an indirect subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

In December 2022, the sale was denied by the FERC because there was not enough information about customer protections to approve the sale.

“AEP and Liberty are committed to the sale and are requesting FERC’s accelerated review of the application so customers in eastern Kentucky can begin benefiting from the transaction, said Julie Sloat, President and CEO of American Electric Power.

AEP says they want the sale to happen by April 26.

AEP has operations in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

