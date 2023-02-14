Open in App
Hanover Park, IL
Investigation underway after woman shot to death in Hanover Park

By Erik RungeJenna Barnes,

10 days ago

HANOVER PARK, Ill. – A woman was shot and killed on a residential street in Hanover Park, a few blocks away from a school and child care center.

The shooting occurred just as kids walked to school and their parents headed to work.

At around 8:30 a.m. Monday, less than half a mile from the Keeneyville School District office, near the corner of Arlington Drive and Heritage Court, police responded to reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 41-year-old woman dead near the alley behind a neighbor’s home.

Authorities focused their investigation on a sidewalk that connects a neighborhood of single-family homes, next to a set of townhomes.

VIDEO: Gunfire erupted outside North Side restaurant, 2 injured

Henry Jarosinski told WGN News that he has lived in the community for 40 years. He said he heard six gunshots Monday morning and called the police.

“Our alley is the number one way that the kids go through the park to get to the grade school right around 8:30, so it was amazing that it happened at that time and some little kids weren’t involved,” Jarosinski said.

Schools were placed on soft lockdowns during the investigation and had additional police presence as students were released this afternoon. So far, police have not identified the victim.

No one is in custody.



