Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Students in Mexico could start paying in-state college tuition

By Perla Shaheen,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MnBP_0kmKaXAC00

There were a handful of times when Abril Hernandez could have given up on her education.

“I was born here but grew up in Tijuana,” Hernandez said.

She first enrolled at Southwestern College in 2011 and moved to San Diego to get in-state tuition.

“It was the only way I would be able to afford school.”

Hernandez couldn't manage the rent so she left school after one semester, but she didn't give up. Hernandez re-enrolled in 2020 thanks to two part-time jobs, FAFSA, and merit scholarships.

“That’s how now I’m able to be a student and continue my journey.”

Against all odds, she’s about to finish her Associate’s and hopes to pursue a four-year degree in environmental engineering.

“I found what makes me happy. That’s why I’m here, that’s why I keep coming.”

A California bill could make the process easier for students like Hernandez. It would allow low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles from the border to pay in-state tuition at San Diego community colleges. This would lower their education cost from $4,000 per semester to $540.

“Other students, they have great ideas and they’re not able to get an education because they live in Tijuana.”

Students who could qualify for in-state tuition under this bill would have to be U.S. citizens or Mexican citizens with a visa. The bill is working its way through the legislature and may be heard in committee this month.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
State hearing held on high gas prices, proposed price gouging penalty
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Poway City Council votes to end city's COVID-19 emergency
Poway, CA2 days ago
Local state senator submits bill to create formula to calculate real living wage
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Weather forces closures of several San Diego County school districts
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Music academy goes beyond filling void left by school program cuts
San Diego, CA2 days ago
New lawsuit claims SD Catholic Diocese avoided paying settlements
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego family going from Black-owned business to Black-owned empire
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Two men on a mission to clean up San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Snow in Julian: Locals prepare for rest of storm while visitors play
Julian, CA1 day ago
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Feb. 23-26
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Former Barrio Logan motel to be used as shelter for homeless families
San Diego, CA2 days ago
SeaWorld San Diego goes cashless
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Mardi Gras celebrations underway in San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Brother of a Solana Beach man in Turkey helping when new earthquake hit
Solana Beach, CA3 days ago
Del Mar to host Breeders' Cup races for third time in 2024
Del Mar, CA23 hours ago
Snow piles up in Julian as some look to find their way down the mountain
Julian, CA22 hours ago
Parents upset over school's handling of audio recording of Santee teachers
Santee, CA6 days ago
Snow in Julian attracts visitors seeing the white stuff for the first time
Julian, CA16 hours ago
$1.8 million-plus Powerball ticket sold in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA5 days ago
Business on Mission Beach prepares for heavy rain hitting San Diego
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
Nonprofit aiming to keep teens safe makes pit stop in San Marcos
San Marcos, CA5 days ago
San Diego Gas & Electric launches energy efficiency upgrade program
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Rare look inside world's largest naval base
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Car veers off I-8, slams into back of business in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
New owners plan to revitalize Escondido mall
Escondido, CA18 hours ago
Businesses in SD expected to see good numbers during President's Day sales
Chula Vista, CA4 days ago
Rancho Buena Vista High School staff member accused of threatening campus
Vista, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy