Beckley, WV
WVNS

Beckley PD hosts ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity Basketball game

By Harper Emch,

10 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Police Department will be hosting a charity basketball game in March.

The Battle of the Badges Charity Basketball Game will be between the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Beckley Police Department for Maxwell Hill Elementary School.

“It’s a great way for your local first responders to get together for a great cause, ” said Sgt. David Bailey with the Beckley Police Department. “It’s not only fun for everybody to watch, it’s fun for the officers to get together and play a friendly game.”

The entry fee to the game will just be a school supply donation for elementary school-aged children. The game will be held at the Greater Beckley Christian School gymnasium located at 140 Crusader Drive. It will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 4:00 P.M.

Donations will be accepted at the door and concession stands will be available. Both Departments are looking forward to friendly competition and are asking everyone to come out and support a good cause.

