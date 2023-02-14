Open in App
Watsonville, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville man faces 8 years in prison for child molestation

By Ricardo Tovar,

10 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monday in court a 50-year-old man was found guilty of molesting a girl under 14 years of age, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

In October 2020, Jane Doe said she awoke to Antonio Campos Hernandez sexually assaulting her. Within the hour she reported the incident to her mother.

Jane Doe bravely testified about her molestation in court and its effects on her.

Hernandez was found guilty of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and this is considered a violent felony, said Pacioni.

He will be sentenced on March 2, 2023, and faces eight years in prison. He will be required to register as a sec offender as well.

The post Watsonville man faces 8 years in prison for child molestation appeared first on KION546 .

