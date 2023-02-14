KX Conversation: Importance of Rural Education

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our February 13th KX Conversation, Lauren Davis spoke with Celeste Thingvold, the superintendent and high school principal at Bowbells Schools. During the conversation, Thingvold discussed why rural schools are important to the community, what some challenges are for a rural school system, what some recent changes have been, what they plan to do in the future, how small schools compete with bigger schools, and if small classroom sizes help at all.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Today's Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.