Open in App
Bowbells, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

KX Conversation: Importance of Rural Education

By Morgan DeVries,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8GCg_0kmKWFIq00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our February 13th KX Conversation, Lauren Davis spoke with Celeste Thingvold, the superintendent and high school principal at Bowbells Schools. During the conversation, Thingvold discussed why rural schools are important to the community, what some challenges are for a rural school system, what some recent changes have been, what they plan to do in the future, how small schools compete with bigger schools, and if small classroom sizes help at all.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bismarck, ND newsLocal Bismarck, ND
Basketball: Minot and Century wrap up the regular season
Minot, ND15 hours ago
Minotauros look to finish the regular season strong starting with a weekend matchup against Bismarck
Minot, ND1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Delivering meals in the snow with a smile
Minot, ND19 hours ago
Natures Nook promotes tech-free family fun
Minot, ND1 day ago
What will it take for USPS to fix mail problems?
Minot, ND19 hours ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, February 16
Berthold, ND3 days ago
Firefighters to train on dealing with alternative fuel vehicle emergencies
Minot, ND1 day ago
Berthold K9s could be first to be certified to detect fentanyl in ND
Berthold, ND2 days ago
Mortensen leaves lasting legacy at Minot High
Minot, ND1 day ago
Mohall Park District gets donation from SRT for splash pad
Mohall, ND2 days ago
Minot City Council approves new roads and old parking ramp rules
Minot, ND1 day ago
Full details released from Minot hotel murder
Minot, ND1 day ago
Train derailment near Burlington Friday morning
Burlington, ND55 minutes ago
Minot Air Force airmen aren’t fazed by Russian threats
Minot Air Force Base, ND19 hours ago
Montana man arrested in Berthold, charged with narcotic possession
Berthold, ND2 days ago
Basketball: Kenmare-Bowbells, Tioga move on in Region Eight
Tioga, ND2 days ago
Hockey: Minot State Men primed for postseason run
Minot, ND2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy