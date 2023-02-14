Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KSN News

Fans, mayor return to Kansas City after Chiefs Super Bowl win in Arizona

By Regan Porter,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEUeG_0kmKUrTW00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs fans lucky enough to be in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII made their way home Monday, including Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“It feels great, right,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “I’m with family again.”

Chiefs Kingdom is back in Kansas City. This time as Super Bowl Champions. A lot of people got off planes at Kansas City International Airport Monday sporting red and gold gear. They flew back to Kansas City from Arizona after attending the game.

‘It’s going to be a story we’ll never forget’: Kansans return from Super Bowl

Gino Schiraldi was at State Farm Stadium when the Chiefs took back the Lombardi Trophy.

“They made us part of them, and I thought that was really important,” Schiraldi said.

He said the Chiefs Kingdom proved they travel well, drowning out Philadelphia Eagles cheers like it was Arrowhead Stadium, and on the field, Patrick Mahomes showed why he’s the MVP.

“It was an amazing, fantastic atmosphere,” Schiraldi said. “A lot of Chiefs fans there. It was a great game. Mahomes did it again.”

Lucas had a run-in with a few Eagles fans at the airport coming home.

“While I’m sitting in the airport, these three big Eagles fans sit right across from me, and I’m like, ‘hey, it was a good holding call,'” Lucas said. “I’m sorry it happened late in the game.”

Cale St. Amand remembers that play. He and dad took a trip of a lifetime to Arizona for the Super Bowl.

They didn’t go inside the Stadium but said they scored good food and the full fan experience.

“It was really fun. We went to the experience. We went to the experience at the park,” St. Amand said. “We went to the music fest.”

Plus, the 14-year-old met Lucas after landing in KC.

Lucas said to St. Amand, “When I was 14, the Chiefs weren’t quite as good and look at this. Are you going to the celebration this week?”

“Maybe,” he responded.

Super Bowl champion Chiefs return to Kansas City with Lombardi Trophy

“We’re going to negotiate with your parents and see if it works out,” Lucas said.

Lucas said this is his final time flying into the soon-to-be old terminal before the new KCI terminal opens . A lot of exciting things are happening in Kansas City, including the NFL Draft in April.

Next on the list that fans are looking forward to is the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade on Wednesday .

