Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Grieves As Police Investigate Child Abuse Case As Suspected Homicide

10 days ago
The mother of a child missing for two years went before a judge Monday for the first time on child abuse and neglect charges.

Police continue their work to determine what happened to Orlando Hugger, who would be 11 years old now, but who is missing and possibly murdered in 2021.

His biological father, also named Orlando Hugger, last saw his son in early 2020. He described a contentious relationship with his son’s mother.

“He was standing in the doorway, I wasn't allowed to verbally talk with him, or interact with him, she was making a big deal about that, but that was the last time I saw him,” he said.

Now he regrets not doing more to locate and protect his son. But he said as the non-custodial parent, his options were limited, and that DHS told him a neglect case had been closed without any action against the mother.

“I've got so many questions. It's not really going to make things better, but it would be nice to know exactly what happened, why he's not here,” said Hugger.

Hugger said he had a brief relationship with Camille Lewis - the mother - now charged with abuse and neglect of both of her children - Orlando, and his 13-year-old sister.

Her boyfriend, John Miles, faces the same charges and more for abuse of his own children.

Kaprin Jones, a man who considers himself a second father to Camille, regretted that he had lost touch with her and didn't see the warning signs.

"I got to deal with the pain. It'll never go away, but just the same, my baby got to deal with the pain too, and it's not fair nobody's winning, everybody's lost,” Jones said.

The children are now in state custody, according to the family.

Hugger said he tried many times to track down his son and communicate with the mother, and had no idea of anything dangerous happening at the house.

“I feel like I could have done something different, but I honestly didn't know anything like that was going on,” he said.

Lewis was ordered held on $500,000 for each of the neglect and abuse charges against her and remains in the Tulsa County Jail.

