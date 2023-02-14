Notre Dame Offers Standout 2024 Pass Catcher Micah Gilbert

The Notre Dame staff has extended an offer to 2024 North Carolina wide receiver Micah Gilbert

In the first year under Chansi Stuckey , the wide receiver room for Notre Dame underwent an incredible transformation. That includes an outstanding four-man class in 2024 when the program was able to get commitments from standout pass catchers Jaden Greathouse , Braylon James , Rico Flores Jr. and Kaleb Smith .

The attention has now turned to the 2024 recruiting class where the Irish staff is hoping to stack back-to-back top classes. They are off to a great start with standout Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams .

On Monday, the staff extended an offer to 2024 Charlotte (N.C.) Christian pass catcher Micah Gilbert , who brings a really intriguing size profile and upside to the position.

Gilbert is considered a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. He peaks as high as the No. 204 overall player and No. 37 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

That ranking also has him pegged as the No. 7 player in the state of North Carolina, a state that Notre Dame had an impact in the 2023 recruiting class with offensive lineman Sam Pendleton and Sullivan Absher .

Limited to seven games as a junior, Gilbert was still able to haul in 39 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns. Gilbert also posted eight total tackles and two pass breakups in limited opportunities on the defensive side of the football.

The 6-2, 200-pound pass catcher is putting together an impressive offer list so far. Some of the notable programs who have offered so far include the Irish, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisville, Maryland, Wake Forest and Duke among others.

