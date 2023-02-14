‘Why did this happen;’ Both Ohio Senators issue statements following NE Ohio train derailment

Both of Ohio’s United State Senators issued statements Monday following a train derailment in Northeast Ohio on February 3.

Senator J.D. Vance said he is horrified by the Norfolk Southern train crash in East Palestine and from the images in Northeast Ohio, in a statement on social media .

“Is the air and water safe for residents? So far, we have been told that air and drinking water tests performed by the state and federal Environmental Protection Agencies, the Ohio National Guard, and Norfolk Southern have been encouraging,” he said. “We continue to monitor environmental reports from multiple agencies about the quality of the air and water in the region.

Vance says his office has heard alarming stories about contaminated waterways and effects on wildlife and has been told by local officials appropriate environmental testing continues.

“This is a complex environmental disaster with impacts that may be difficult to assess in the short term,” he said. “Long-term study will be imperative. As will long-term commitment to remediation by Norfolk Southern for the property damaged, the wildlife disrupted, and the community scarred by this accident.

He remains in contact with local officials, residents and Governor DeWine’s office since the train derailment occurred but many questions remain.

Senator Brown is calling on both the EPA and Ohio EPA to do full safety testing.

“Hundreds of families in East Palestine were forced to face the horror of fleeing their homes because of hazardous materials in their community,” he said on social media .

Brown is calling on Norfolk Southern to be held accountable and pay for the cleanup.

“The Ohio EPA tells my office that 431 homes in East Palestine have requested testing for air quality and 47 tests are complete with no issues reported,” he said. “They planned to increase the number of testing teams (Monday) today from 4 to 8. That’s promising, but much more testing will be needed.”

The East Palestine water and wastewater department says it will continue testing the water this week.