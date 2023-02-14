Preston Hemphill had two reprimands prior to joining MPD's SCORPION

Preston Hemphill Hemphill received two written reprimands prior to joining the Memphis Police Department’s now-defunct SCORPION Unit, according to personnel files requested from the city’s human resources department.

Hemphill received a written reprimand on Aug. 30, 2019, for a charge of rough or careless handling of equipment when he was a PST in June 2019. According to the statement of charges, he took his ticket printer out of his car to handle a traffic violation. When he was done issuing the citation, he left his printer on the trunk of his car and pulled off. When he realized it was not in his car, he went back to the site and found that it was damaged.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Hemphill received an administrative charge for damage to motor vehicle. According to the statement of charges, in January 2022, Hemphill was responding to a shooting call in emergency mode and took a short turn and ran into a ditch or construction hole. His vehicle received damage to the front driver’s side rim and underneath the front bumper cover. No injuries were reported. He was found to be at fault, and following an administrative hearing on March 27, 2022, he received a written reprimand and was ordered to take eight hours of driving school.

Hemphill, who joined the SCORPION Unit in October 2022, had been on the unit for about three months before Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with him and other SCORPION officers.

The records also show, beginning in March 2018, Hemphill was a police service technician until he became a police recruit in August 2019. Hemphill became a sworn officer in July 2020.

In a performance evaluation for Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021, a supervisor listed Hemphill as needing improvement on judgment, saying he was issued a negative OBR for mishandling a call for parental custodial issues. He used his TCA and TIBRS manuals on the scene to help him make a decision.

Preston Hemphill’s MPD personnel file (Obtained through an information request with the City of Memphis Human Resources Department)

However, the supervisor noted that he “hit the ground running” after coming off probation in 2020.

“He is one of our top performers on our shift, and he has a great attitude,” the supervisor’s comments on the evaluation read. “In a few years, he can provide veteran leadership for junior officers.”

Hemphill was terminated from MPD on Feb. 4, after being relieved of duty immediately following Nichols’ encounter with police.

Five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith — were charged with second degree murder, acting in concert of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Hemphill has not received any criminal charges.

A decertification process began for Hemphill on Feb. 8 after MPD officials sent a request to the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission.

The SCORPION Unit was disbanded on Jan. 28.