Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Everton Highlights - Salah & Gakpo Fire Reds To Victory In Merseyside Derby
By Neil Andrew,10 days ago
Watch the highlights as Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Monday.
Liverpool finally got back to winning ways in the Premier League as they beat local rivals Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Monday.
The Reds came out the blocks with much more purpose than in previous matches with a new look midfield of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic.
Everton came close to taking the lead in the 36th minute when James Tarkowski’s downward header from a corner struck the post but 18 seconds later found themselves behind.
As the ball came back off of the post, it was scrambled away to Darwin Nunez who exchanged passes with Mohamed Salah on the edge of his box before outpacing the Everton defence and picking out the Egyptian who side footed past Jordan Pickford to make it 1-0.
Jurgen Klopp’s men doubled their lead four minutes after the break when a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross found Cody Gakpo who tapped home at the back post after another scintillating counter attack.
Salah went close twice more and substitute Tom Davies missed Everton’s one real chance in the second half as Liverpool ran out comfortable winners.
It was a vital three points and next up for the Reds are fourth placed Newcastle United at St James’ Park in Saturday’s late game.
Watch the match highlights here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
