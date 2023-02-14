Mild temperatures this week, tracking some rain for Thursday

New Jersey will continue to see mild temperatures that are above average for this time of year.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists are also tracking some potential rain for Thursday.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low-50s. Overnight lows around 39 degrees.

MORE: New Jersey Local Forecast Report

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 62 degrees. Overnight lows dip to around 45.

THURSDAY: Rainy weather, which may last into Friday. Daytime highs around 64 degrees. Overnight lows around 56.

FRIDAY: Rain in the morning, followed by a clearing. Daytime highs around 59 degrees. Overnight lows drop to the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Much cooler temperatures with highs around 40 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows around 32.