What we know about the suspect in the Brooklyn U-Haul truck crash

A 62-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly driving a U-Haul through Brooklyn and mowing down several pedestrians, killing one.

The suspect, Weng Sor, is believed to be homeless and may have been living in the U-Haul truck.

When police attempted to pull him over he said "shoot me, I'm not stopping" and that he "wanted to die."

After striking several people in Bay Ridge police were able to surround the U-Haul in Red Hook and take Sor into custody.

He is currently being questioned at the 68th Precinct and has not yet been charged.

It appears Sor lived in Las Vegas before moving to Brooklyn in 2018.

He had a prior interaction with police back in 2019.

In that incident, police responded to a call of a man in Queens demonstrating irrational behavior by jumping into Union Street and yelling at cars driving by.

At the time he was taken to the hospital for psychological evaluation.

Video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows the U-Haul truck jumping the curb and racing down the sidewalk.

