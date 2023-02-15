S.C. House bill would allow USC Aiken to offer in-state tuition to Georgia, North Carolina residents

Buy Now The USC Aiken booth was busy at the CRSA College Night held Sept. 15, 2022 at the James Brown Arena in Augusta. (Stephanie Hill/staff) Aiken Standard file photo

USC Aiken could soon offer in-state tuition to residents of Georgia and North Carolina.

The Higher Education Subcommittee of the S.C. House Education and Public Works Committee voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to forward H.B. 3325, which allows USC Aiken, Coastal Carolina University, Francis Marion University, USC Beaufort, USC Upstate and Winthrop University to offer in-state tuition to residents of border states, to the full House Education and Public Works Committee.

Dan Heimmerman, USCA chancellor, addressed the subcommittee before it voted to forward the bill onward. He said the bill would be a great advantage to the school as it works to increase its enrollment, particularly its residential enrollment. Heimmerman said the school has around 1,000 beds but less than 700 of them are occupied.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Horry, and co-sponsored by Reps. Terry Alexander, D-Florence, and Pat Henegan, D-Marlboro. S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, joined as a co-sponsor Tuesday morning.

McGinnis, who chairs the Higher Education Subcommittee, said the bill originated with a request from Francis Marion University.

Francis Marion University is located near Florence. Though the county its in is not a border county, many of the school's students come from border counties such as Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield and Horry.

Daniel Dukes, legislative liaison for Francis Marion, said the school has trouble competing for those students with UNC Pembroke and three other North Carolina schools – Fayetteville State, Western Carolina and Elizabeth City State – that can offer out-of-state students a state subsidized tuition rate of $2,500 per semester.

He added Francis Marion charges in-state students a tuition rate of $5,500.

Heimmerman added the bill would also help USCA – out of state rate $11,600 – to compete with Georgia public schools for students. He also said the bill would expand the school’s ability to offer out of state tuition to Georgia and North Carolina students.

Currently, USCA can offer in-state tuition to residents of Richmond and Columbia counties.

Heimmerman said around 110 students take advantage of this option currently.

McGinnis said Monday the bill has no downside for the state.

McGinnis said the bill prohibits the colleges from seeking reimbursement for the tuition discounts from the state and from taking a spot from a South Carolina student and giving it to a student from another state.

"There's no economic impact to us and it will not take away opportunities from South Carolina students," McGinnis said. "I don't think there's anything wrong with getting students from North Carolina and Georgia to come to school in South Carolina because maybe they'll decide to stay in South Carolina and make a career here."

McGinnis said the schools sign on to the program voluntarily. He added there was little need for the flagship University of South Carolina campus in Columbia or Clemson University to participate in the program.

If the bill is approved by the full House Education and Public Works Committee, the bill would go to the full House of Representatives.

From the House floor, if passed, the bill would go to the Senate and probably be referred to the Senate Education Committee. If approved by the Education Committee and the full Senate, it would go to Gov. Henry McMaster for a signature to become law.