Halle Bailey Just Responded To All That Drama Going On Between Her Boyfriend DDG And His Ex Rubi Rose

By Alex Gurley,

10 days ago

Halle Bailey is clearing the air amid rumors about her relationship with boyfriend DDG.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Atlantis the Royal

It all started last week when fans began speculating that the couple had broken up because DDG deleted all of his photos with Halle.

Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

On top of that, he unfollowed Halle and posted a cryptic Instagram story that reportedly said, "all these girls the same … ain’t no wayy."

Prince Williams / Getty Images

Amid rumors that they had split, DDG took to Twitter to let fans know that wasn't the case, writing, "The internet so gullible."

The internet so gullible 😂

@PontiacMadeDDG 06:11 PM - 08 Feb 2023

He later added that there was no cheating going on and fans shouldn't take his tweets seriously.

nobody cheated on nobody btw. don’t take my tweets too serious.

@PontiacMadeDDG 12:26 AM - 09 Feb 2023

While that seemingly cleared up the rumors, things took a turn when DDG's ex Rubi Rose chimed in with her own tweet.

Joseph Okpako / WireImage / Getty Images

Rubi wrote, "Having ur bitch where my clothes is crazy lol," seemingly alluding to a shirt Halle was seen wearing on Instagram.

Having ur bitch where my clothes is crazy lol

@RubiRose 08:26 PM - 11 Feb 2023

When Halle's fans came to her defense, Rubi clarified that she does "like Halle" but DDG is "a weirdo tho fasho."

I like Halle, Ddg a weirdo tho fasho

@RubiRose 10:15 PM - 11 Feb 2023

But Rubi didn't stop there! Over the weekend, she leaked a DM she allegedly received from DDG around the time he wiped Halle from his Instagram.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit

In the messages, DDG seemingly asked Rubi to hang out, to which she replied, "U hitting me the day y'all argue is so u lol."

This is why im single

@RubiRose 08:10 PM - 12 Feb 2023

In the message, DDG responded that he agreed and would "go heal first" — and it all didn't sit well with Halle's fans.

Steven Simione / Getty Images

After learning of the leaked DM, DDG wrote that the situation "ain't what it seem" in a now-deleted tweet.

DDG reacts to Rubi Rose exposing his dms

@SaycheeseDGTL 08:52 PM - 12 Feb 2023

DDG and Rubi continued to go back and forth multiple times on Twitter — although evidence of their conversation has also been deleted.

@theshaderoom / @rubirose / Via instagram.com

Although Halle had remained silent despite all the rumors, she finally shared her thoughts on Twitter on Sunday.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"the devil is working ♥️ lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party 💕✨stay blessed everyone," Halle wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

@theshaderoom / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Atlantis the Royal / Via instagram.com

Since deleting her tweet, Halle hasn't said anything else about her relationship with DDG — so it's not quite clear what's going on.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Fingers crossed for Halle that they've all put the drama behind them!

