BuzzFeed
Halle Bailey Just Responded To All That Drama Going On Between Her Boyfriend DDG And His Ex Rubi Rose
By Alex Gurley,10 days ago
Halle Bailey is clearing the air amid rumors about her relationship with boyfriend DDG.
It all started last week when fans began speculating that the couple had broken up because DDG deleted all of his photos with Halle.
On top of that, he unfollowed Halle and posted a cryptic Instagram story that reportedly said, "all these girls the same … ain’t no wayy."
Amid rumors that they had split, DDG took to Twitter to let fans know that wasn't the case, writing, "The internet so gullible."
He later added that there was no cheating going on and fans shouldn't take his tweets seriously.
While that seemingly cleared up the rumors, things took a turn when DDG's ex Rubi Rose chimed in with her own tweet.
Rubi wrote, "Having ur bitch where my clothes is crazy lol," seemingly alluding to a shirt Halle was seen wearing on Instagram.
When Halle's fans came to her defense, Rubi clarified that she does "like Halle" but DDG is "a weirdo tho fasho."
But Rubi didn't stop there! Over the weekend, she leaked a DM she allegedly received from DDG around the time he wiped Halle from his Instagram.
In the messages, DDG seemingly asked Rubi to hang out, to which she replied, "U hitting me the day y'all argue is so u lol."
In the message, DDG responded that he agreed and would "go heal first" — and it all didn't sit well with Halle's fans.
After learning of the leaked DM, DDG wrote that the situation "ain't what it seem" in a now-deleted tweet.
DDG and Rubi continued to go back and forth multiple times on Twitter — although evidence of their conversation has also been deleted.
Although Halle had remained silent despite all the rumors, she finally shared her thoughts on Twitter on Sunday.
"the devil is working ♥️ lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party 💕✨stay blessed everyone," Halle wrote in a now-deleted tweet.
Since deleting her tweet, Halle hasn't said anything else about her relationship with DDG — so it's not quite clear what's going on.
Fingers crossed for Halle that they've all put the drama behind them!
