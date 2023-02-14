Open in App
Florida State
The Independent

Trump news - live: Nikki Haley announces 2024 run against former ally as DeSantis tops polls

By Rachel Sharp and John Bowden,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlFN1_0km46mQR00

Former President Donald Trump has a new challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination — Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations.

Ms Haley joined his administration in 2017, and left at the end of 2018.

Donald Trump is denying ownership of the latest un-savoury nickname for the man shaping up to be his biggest rival in the Republican party.

After The New York Times reported that Mr Trump has taken to calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “Meatball Ron”, the ex-president released a statement on his Truth Social platform denying the story.

While he continues to attack others, Mr Trump is once again in hot water after it emerged a new classified briefing folder was located at Mar-a-Lago and turned over to the Justice Department.

The empty manilla folder marked “Classified Evening Summary” was found in the one-term president’s bedroom, Mr Trump’s attorney Timothy Parlatore told CNN.

