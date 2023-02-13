Fernando Alonso unhappy with limited testing time in new Aston Martin car

Fernando Alonso has voiced his displeasure at the lack of testing time available to drivers ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The two-time world champion was speaking at the launch of Aston Martinn’s 2023 car at Silverstone on Monday night, with team-mate Lance Stroll also present.

Alonso, who joins Aston from Alpine following Sebastian Vettel ’s retirement, does not have long to acclimatise to his new team, with next week’s three day testing window meaning the 41-year-old will have just one day-and-a-half to trial the new car.

The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place a week later.

“It is a little bit unfair”, he told a group of journalists on Monday.

“This is the only sport in the world where you do one-and-a-half days practice and then you’re into a World Championship.”

While Alonso insisted he was keeping his “feet on the ground” this season, he did not rule out that his ultimate goal in his final years in the sport were to claim a third World Championship.

Alonso was a champion with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

“I do believe there is a possibility (of another Championship),” he said. “I don’t think this year, I have my feet on the ground.

“I can’t say to anyone that we will be fighting for victories. We want to have a good car to start with, develop and then second half of the year get closer. We will not miss that opportunity. At the beginning I expect some difficult races.

“This team is not happy with fourth, third or second. This is what I feel from everyone here. But again there are not expectations which are unrealistic.

“The gap to the top three teams is difficult to overcome in the next few months. Let’s make sure the team grows up.”