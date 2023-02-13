Truck found torched after Kitsap County burglars hit Best Buy, Home Depot stores

Kitsap County detectives are investigating two overnight burglaries that happened early Monday.

The first one happened at the Silverdale Best Buy store around 12:30 a.m. The second burglary happened hours later at the Poulsbo Home Depot around 3:30 a.m.

The two burglars were recorded by surveillance cameras, but their faces cannot be seen. One is wearing a white protective suit, similar to what was worn in some Mason County burglaries, the sheriff’s office said.

Kevin McCarty with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says it appears these two suspects are prolific offenders.

“They used a cutting tool to get into the Home Depot and you can see the sparks flying in the picture,” said McCarty. “It’s obvious that they’re working pretty hard, it’s fairly sophisticated to get into these businesses in the middle of the night.”

Deputies said the same burglars may have also broken into a Silverdale Home Deport earlier this month.

Tuesday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced the stolen truck was found in the 14900 block of Fagerud Road Southeast in Olalla. It had been torched and abandoned.

“What links them all together is there is the same method of operation for each break-in,” said McCarty. “Two suspects, one of them dressed in a Tyvek, protective suit, will come to a business in the early morning hours.”

Statistics from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office show the department recorded 59 commercial burglaries in 2022.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call 911 or email the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office at KCSODetectives@kitsap.gov .