MFD: Fires at three locations of tax prep business are arson

A set of three fires at the offices of a tax preparation business on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 were intentionally set, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

A video released by the MFD shows someone pouring an accelerant on the floor of one of the branches of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions and then lighting it.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze at each of the three locations but not before each fire caused some damage.

The locations set on fire were 5910 Mount Moriah Road on Feb. 5 and 4359 Elvis Presley Boulevard and 35187 Ramill Road – both on Feb. 7.

Memphis Police are circulating photos of persons wanted for questioning in the incidents.