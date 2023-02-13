Open in App
Nicola Bulley – latest: Ex-detective who exposed Jimmy Savile to join search

By Jane Dalton,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Emily Atkinson,

9 days ago

A former detective who exposed Jimmy Savile is set to join the search for Nicola Bulley .

Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in a field near the river in St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January.

Journalist Mark Williams-Thomas , who both exposed the prolific sex offender and investigated the missing Madeleine McCann’s kidnap suspect Christian Brueckner , said he hoped to “dismiss some of the inaccuracies” aired by armchair detectives.

It comes after a witness told police he saw two men acting suspiciously near the route that Ms Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before her disappearance.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said the “hooded” men were “carrying fishing rods” and “were trying to hide their faces”.

“It was very strange. It made me uneasy,” the witness told The Sun .

The two men were spotted at around 7.45am on the day before Ms Bulley vanished . The witness said “they could just have been two normal fishermen” but “they seemed to want to hide their faces, which struck me as odd”.

