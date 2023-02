Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Leigh Wood is back in action in his hometown of Nottingham this weekend, as the WBA featherweight puts his title on the line against Mauricio Lara .

Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) last fought in March 2022, recovering from an early knockdown to fight back and stop Michael Conlan in the final round, sending his challenger through the ropes to retain the WBA gold .

That knockout-of-the-year contender also saw Wood, 34, make it three stoppage wins in a row, and he returns to the venue of that win to face Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday.

The Mexican is 10 years Wood’s junior and is seeking his third stoppage victory in a row, as he bids to become a world champion .

Here's all you need to know.

When is it?

Wood vs Lara is set to take place on Saturday 18 February at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event due at 11pm.

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live in the UK and worldwide exclusively on DAZN, a subcription to which is available here .

Odds

Wood – 11/5

Lara – 4/11

Draw – 14/1

Full card

Leigh Wood (C) vs Mauricio Lara (WBA world featherweight title)

Dalton Smith (C) vs Billy Allington (British super-lightweight title)

Cheavon Clarke vs Dec Spelman (cruiserweight)

Gary Cully vs Wilfredo Flores (lightweight)

Gamal Yafai vs Diego Alberto Ruiz (super-bantamweight)

Aaron Bowen vs TBA (middleweight)

Junaid Boston vs Joel Julio (light-middleweight)

Kieron Conway vs Jorge Silva (super-middleweight)

Nico Leivars vs Alberto Motos (super-bantamweight)

Sam Maxwell vs Shaun Cooper (super-lightweight)