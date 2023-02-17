Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara time: When do ring walks start this weekend?

Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight title this weekend, as he welcomes Mauricio Lara to Nottingham for a main-event clash.

Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) last competed 11 months ago, retaining his title with a final-round knockout of Michael Conlan at the Motorpoint Arena.

Now he returns to the scene of that KO-of-the-year contender , in his hometown, to take on Mexico’s Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs).

Lara, 24, is seeking his first world title and a third straight stoppage win, while 34-year-old Wood is already riding a three-fight streak of TKO victories.

When is it?

Wood vs Lara is set to take place on Saturday 18 February at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event due at 11pm.

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live in the UK and worldwide exclusively on DAZN, a subcription to which is available here .

Odds

Wood – 11/5

Lara – 4/11

Draw – 14/1

Full card

Leigh Wood (C) vs Mauricio Lara (WBA world featherweight title)

Dalton Smith (C) vs Billy Allington (British super-lightweight title)

Cheavon Clarke vs Dec Spelman (cruiserweight)

Gary Cully vs Wilfredo Flores (lightweight)

Gamal Yafai vs Diego Alberto Ruiz (super-bantamweight)

Aaron Bowen vs TBA (middleweight)

Junaid Boston vs Joel Julio (light-middleweight)

Kieron Conway vs Jorge Silva (super-middleweight)

Nico Leivars vs Alberto Motos (super-bantamweight)

Sam Maxwell vs Shaun Cooper (super-lightweight)