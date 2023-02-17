Events and happenings: The Week of Feb. 13

Overnight lane closures on I-75 at SR 120 in Marietta this weekend

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install lane closures on I-75 at State Route 120 in the Marietta this weekend.

These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at SR 120 Loop in Cobb County and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County.

Three left lanes will be closed on I-75 Northbound at SR 120/North Marietta Parkway from Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. to Feb. 20 at 5 a.m. As work concludes in the left lanes during the weekend, the lane closures will switch to three right lanes northbound. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they repair part of the bridge.

This $2.8 million project will replace or repair the bridges' concrete overlay, substructures and superstructures, and bridge joints.

For more information, call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.

“Community Conversations” town hall to highlight athletics in Marietta

Marietta City Schools continues the “Community Conversations” town hall series on Feb. 28 from 8 to 8:30 p.m. with an overview of athletics in Marietta.

The “Community Conversations” series provides an opportunity for Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera and other leaders in the school system to talk through major projects and initiatives. Families can ask questions and dialogue about topics that impact their students.

This month, Dr. Rivera, Athletics Director Craig McKinney and middle school Athletics Director Josh Hawk will discuss athletic opportunities for students in K-12, summer camps, try-out information and upcoming facility improvements.

The MCS athletics program is made up of 22 sports and more than 50 teams. Marietta has a rich history of accomplished players. At this year’s National Signing Day celebration, nine MHS student-athletes committed to continuing their athletic and academic careers at colleges and universities, earning a combined total of more than $1 million in scholarships.

This “Community Conversations” event will be virtual at https://zoom.us/j/98669219921 to make it convenient for people to join wherever they are. The virtual town hall will also be recorded so people who can’t make it can still access the information.

The March “Community Conversations” will focus on college advising resources available to Marietta students, including an opportunity to engage with our two dedicated college advisors at Marietta High School.

Storytime and live reptiles with Cobb 911

Cobb 911 will be at three Cobb County public libraries for special events featuring reptiles on Feb. 20.

Cobb 911 representative Theresa Carcioppolo will be reading her book, "Can I Call 911 Now?" starring Turbo the Tortoise.

This book teaches kids when to call 911. Following the story time, kids can meet live reptiles just like the characters in the book. No registration needed.

The events will be at the North Cobb Library at 10:30 a.m., the Kemp Library at 1 p.m. and the Stratton Library at 4 p.m.

West Cobb Business Association luncheon is Feb. 23

The West Cobb Business Association ‎will have their February luncheon and networking expo on Feb. 23 at West Cobb Church, 1245 Villa Rica Road in Marietta.

THe WCBA's Power Hour Networking Expo will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. with the luncehon to follow. The expo is a way to advertise one's business with this and/or offer a door prize.

If one would like an expo table, just select the "Member Lunch & Expo Table Combo" when registering and paying online to reserve a spot. Tables are limited. Register by noon on Tuesday prior to the lunch.Tables must be set up and ready for the expo by 10:45 a.m. or the table may be forfeited.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3ke7McF .

Gateway to Atlanta mixer

Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell, is hosting a Gateway to Atlanta: B2B Social event on Feb. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The focus of this community event is to inform, network and collaborate with businesses in South Cobb, Lithia Springs and South Fulton areas. This event is free to attend. There will be giveaways provided by The Atlanta Braves and Six Flags.

Register at https://www.riversideepicenter.com/gatewaytoatlanta .

Black History Month conference

Safe Place Atlanta will have the upcoming League of Extraordinary Gentlemen conference on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1861 Teasley Drive in Smyrna.

The day will be filled with uplifting and inspiring information shared with attendees, radio interviews of all participants on what Black History means to them and more.

To register for this event, visit https://safeplacega.org/what-we-do .

Exploring ideas of manhood

Kennesaw State University Professor Dr. Seneca Vaught will examine some of the ways that contemporary ideas about manhood are shaped by cultural, political and geographic factors over time.

In this program, "Violence, American Law, and the Shaping of Modern Black Masculinity," he will explore some of the ways contesting ideas of justice and power became deeply entrenched in legal interpretations of acceptable violence as well as popular representations of racial identity. The program will be held Feb. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta.

Taste of Africa

The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have an afternoon of cultural enrichment by exploring African Culture on Feb. 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Participants can celebrate Black History Month with a sampling of tasty African jollof rice and enjoy performances by Cobb County Library teens, who will share African drama, African dance and African fashion show.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/3237/taste-africa-and-cultural-performances .

Apply now for grants with Cobb

The Cobb County CDBG Program Office is soliciting grant applications from nonprofit agencies for the Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Solutions Grant and the Home Investment Partnerships programs.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 7.

To learn more about the CDBG, HOME and ESG programs, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/cdbg/programs .

Upcoming workshops will provide nonprofit organizations an opportunity to learn more about the application process and information to assist with strengthening grant applications. The workshops will be:

Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Building 1 in Powder Springs.March 8 at 11 a.m. will be a virtual workshop. The dial-in number is 872-240-3212 and the access code is 341-031-621.March 15 at 11 a.m. at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.

The CDBG Public Services Application is available at https://www.cobbcounty.org/cdbg/programs .

The CDBG Public Facilities Application is available at https://cobbcounty.smapply.org/prog/2024CDBGPublicFacilities/ .

The ESG Application is available at https://cobbcounty.smapply.org/prog/2024ESG/ .

The HOME Application is available at https://cobbcounty.smapply.org/prog/2024HOME/ .

The HOME CHDO Application is available at https://cobbcounty.smapply.org/prog/2024HOMECHDO/ .

Visit Macon with Cobb seniors

Seniors 55 and older, who register by Feb. 28, came take a day trip to historic Macon on March 22 with Cobb Senior Servies.

Participants will view Southern mansions and cherry blossoms, dine locally and visit historic sites or shop. The bus departs from the Freeman Poole Senior Center in Smyrna. Check in will be 7:30 a.m. and the return will be 7 p.m. This trip involves long periods of walking and has a $59 fee due at registration.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3k8ER9S .

Reading takes off with launchpads

Reading Launchpads have landed at Cobb Libraries.

Playaway Launchpad Reading Academy tablets are now available for checkout. This 5-level guided reading system helps kids master verbal, reading and writing skills starting at any level. Every app, storybook and video has been hand-selected to help kids gain the knowledge they need to transition from learning-to-read to reading-to-learn.

This project was assisted through a grant from Georgia Public Library Service with federal pandemic funding from the State of Georgia Governor’s Office.

For more information, visit cobbcat.org/earlylearning .

13th annual Woodstock MCL Detachment 1311 Golf Outing

The 13th annual Woodstock MCL Detachment 1311 Golf Outing will be May 8 at Cobblestone Golf Course, 4200 Nance Road in Acworth.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Chicken biscuits, orange juice, coffee and donuts and range balls will be provided. Ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. Procceds target the JROTC, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and deserving Marine Corps League dependents living in Cobb and east Cherokee counties.

For more information, call Director Craig Moore at 404-934-6337 or email Craigmoore10@hotmail.com .

Pope High School Theater to have The Sound of Music

Pope High School Theater will have The Sound of Music on March 3-4 and March 10-11.

This inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows a cheerful nun-in-training who serves as governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

For tickets, visit https://www.popetheater.org/tix .

Registration open for new MPD youth Cadet program

Do you know a young adult interested in law enforcement or public safety?

The Marietta Police Department is re-starting their youth cadet program for 14-20 year olds. MPD will be hosting an informational/program launch meeting on March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Marietta Police Department Headquarters, 240 Lemon Street in Marietta, to discuss and recruit potential applicants to the Law Enforcement Explorer/Public Safety Cadet Program. Parents or guardians are welcome to attend as well. The session will be approximately one hour long.

Basic qualifications:

Applicant must be 14-20 years of age and a U.S. citizen.Applicant must not have a prior arrest record or serious traffic violations.Applicant must be of good conduct and high moral character.Upon acceptance into the Unit, the applicant must maintain a “C” average (2.0) in scholastic studies. Once a Cadet graduates from high school, he/she must enroll in at least two courses per semester at an accredited college or full time employment to remain in the program.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marietta-pd-youth-cadet-program-for-local-14-20-year-olds-tickets-530504552397 .

For more information, contact Maj. Brian Marshall at bmarshall@mariettaga.gov .

Valerie Anderson receives Certificate of Excellence

Valerie Anderson, Austell Mayor Pro Tem, received the Certificate of Excellence from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s Cities United Summit in Atlanta on Jan. 22.

The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials.

To receive a Certificate of Excellence, a city official must complete a minimum of 120 units of credit, including at least 54 hours from a list of required courses and the Robert E. Knox Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute. The training program consists of more than 70 courses.

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities.

For more information, visit www.gacities.com .

One woman fabric art show is March 2-30

The Life’s Not All Black & White exhibit will feature over 30 quilts by award-winning local quilter Jan Cunningham.

The exhibit is being presented by the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild in collaboration with Cobb County and Cobb County Parks.

Cunningham, an ECQG member, is well-known for use of color and quirky sense of humor. This exhibit of over 30 of her favorite quilts provides a demonstration of both these talents, along with some exquisite applique. She is skilled at putting her own mark on traditional quilting patterns and techniques, a practice she encourages in her students, too.

The show will be held at the Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton from March 2-30. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A select number of evenings and weekend days may be available.

On March 4 from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a reception in honor of Cunningham and a chance to meet her personally. Admission to the exhibit and reception is free.

For more information, visit https://mablehouse.org/index.php/component/jevents/eventdetail/3235/31 or www.ecqg.com .

MGVOCC holds educational and fundraising event

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County returns to the Marietta Farmers Market on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at 41 Mill Street in Marietta at the parking lot between The Herb Shop and Starbucks.

The Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer home gardening questions. The public can support MGVOCC by purchasing seed-starting supplies, below retail cost. Items for sale include greenhouse trays, seed starter mix, peat pods, peat pots and liquid fertilizer. Free seeds will be offered with each item purchased. Cash, debit and credit cards will be accepted.

For more information, contact Sherry McLendon at mgvocc.seedsnsuch@gmail.com .

Digital art and photography show on Feb. 18

LM Frame & Gallery, 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 150 in Marietta, will have the opening reception for a digital art and photography show on Feb. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature Arnold Abelman, Rudolph Amstein, Lawrence Baker, Larry Coleman and Dean Kelley.

For more information, visit http://www.lmframeandgallery.com .

Rad Kids Summer Safety Camp registration is now open

The Marietta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, Cobb County Sheiffs Office and the Cobb County Safety Village will have the third annual Rad Kids Summer Camp.

Radkids is a safety education program that emphasizes personal empowerment. The camp is designed for children between the ages of 5-12 years old. Topics covered include how to prevent bullying, how to stay safe while on the internet, at home, at school, in a vehicle and outdoors. The camp will also discuss the many tricks used by child predators and the physical resistance strategies that kids can use to thwart possible child abduction attempts.

The camp will take place July 10-13 at the Cobb County Safety Village from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost for the camp is $85. The camp will be divided into two groups, 5-7 year-olds and 8-12 year-olds.

To register children for the 5-7 year-old camp, visit https://5-7summer_camp2023.eventbrite.com ; and for the 8-12 year-old camp, visit https://8-12summer_camp2023.eventbrite.com .

For more information, contact Officer Paul Hill at phill@mariettaga.gov or visit http://www.radkids.org .

Affordable health screenings coming to Marietta

Residents living in and around the Marietta can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Hampton Inn and Suites, 2136 Kingston Court SE in Marietta will host this community event on March 27.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in one's arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels; Diabetes risk; and Kidney and thyroid function. Free parking is available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with participants to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com . Pre-registration is required.

Town Hall meeting on City of Mableton is Feb. 16

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield will host a Town Hall meeting to discuss the City of Mableton on Feb. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.

Representatives from Community Development, Elections, Fire, Police, Tax Assessor’s Office, Tax Commissioner, Transportation, Finance, PARKS and the Water System will be present to answer questions. For more information, contact deedra.watts@cobbcounty.org or call 770-528-3311.

Faith Leaders forge ties

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid gathered with many of Cobb's faith leaders at a breakfast hosted by the Rev. Sammie Dow on Feb. 8.

They discussed ways to join together to help the community.

“I am thrilled about the large and positive response to our first faith leader breakfast of many in Cobb County," Cupid said. "Our faith leaders are instrumental in helping to serve the needs across our county, and I am confident that we will be stronger as a county, as more of our entities continue to come together in partnership.”

Faith leaders interested in participating in the next meeting, can email janine.ramsay@cobbcounty.org .

Say "I do" on Valentine's Day

Want to make Valentine's Day your wedding day?

Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy announced that the court is holding a Valentine’s Day group wedding ceremony, at no cost, on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Cobb County Magistrate Court, 32 Waddell Street, Building D, 3rd Floor in Marietta.

Parties wishing to be married should report 30 minutes early to check in. Each couple must present a valid marriage license issued by any probate court in Georgia.

This will be a group wedding ceremony. A photo booth will be available for pictures. Light refreshments will be served.

Another chance to see award-winning musical

Support local theater in Cobb as the Tony Award-winning musical, Next to Normal, returns for an encore run from Feb. 16-26 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.

Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. The show won three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score as well as the 2010 Pulitzer Prize.

To purchase tickets, visit https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/shows/next-to-normal/ .

Take a tour of Marietta's Black heritage

Did you know that there is a 1.9-mile Black Heritage Walking tour in Marietta?

The tour highlights several historic sites that have played a part in Marietta’s African-American history and heritage. Stops include Old Zion Baptist Church, Cole Street Baptist Church, the original site of Turner Chapel Church, the Blue Eagle Fire Company and Lemon Street Elementary School.

For a tour map, visit https://bit.ly/3luXWn6 .

Love and Happiness Cabaret

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have the Love and Happiness Cabaret on Feb. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants can join this Valentine's Day for desserts, drinks and Cabaret. The Georgia Ensemble Theater will present Love and Happiness Cabaret featuring uplifting music and comedy. This is a fundraiser benefitting the center. Cost is $10. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Using Uber

The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Using Uber on Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.

With transportation ordered directly from one's smartphone and paid for automatically, Uber makes getting around the community as easy as tapping a button-literally. Participants can learn all about how to use this handy app. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Georgia Medicare Counseling

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Georgia Medicare Counseling on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

GeorgiaCares is a public-private partnership, administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services. GeorgiaCares provides free, unbiased information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers with health and drug plans. A GeorgiaCares counselor will be onsite at the center.

Free, but registration is required. For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Ted Talk: An Interview with the Queen of Creole Cuisine

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Ted Talk: An Interview with the Queen of Creole Cuisine on Feb. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Leah Chase's New Orleans restaurant Dooky Chase changed the course of American history over gumbo and fried chicken. During the Civil Rights Movement, it was a place where white and black people came together and it continues to operate in the same spirit today. In conversation with TEDWomen Curator Pat Mitchell, the 94-year-old Queen of Creole Cuisine shares her wisdom from a lifetime of activism, speaking up and cooking. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Southern Soul Food

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Southern Soul Food on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Participants can learn to cook some delicious Southern soul food. Samples will be provided. The event is presented by Terri Carter with the Cobb County UGA Extension. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Tech Talk: Online Grocery Shopping

The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Tech Talk: Online Grocery Shopping on Feb. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.

The days of having to trudge through the grocery aisles and choose the shortest checkout line are pretty much in the past. Participants can learn all about the options available for grocery shopping online and getting items delivered cheaply and easily. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .