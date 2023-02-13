Valentine’s Day Forecast

WARMTH CONTINUES

It is a cool start to the day with a few clouds hanging on early. We are back to more sunshine this afternoon, it will be warm for Valentine’s Day with highs near 50 degrees! Evening plans will not be a problem, outside of some chilly 30s for temperatures.

BREEZY WEEK

The forecast will stay dry and blustery at times Tuesday, Wednesday, and most of Thursday. Temperatures will rise from the 50s to eventually the 60s by Thursday! Gusts 30 mph will be common - not strong enough for damage, but noticeable if you’re out and about. Rain chances return late Thursday.

LATE WEEK ALERT

We have an early alert Friday for heavier rain and gusty winds as a cold front comes through. Temperatures are a little tricky because the timing of the cold front will determine how long warm weather lasts. Highs will be in the 50s and a drop into the 40s during the afternoon.

The weekend will be much cooler to start with sunshine Saturday.















