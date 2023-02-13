Heroes, zeros as Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl: Kadarius Toney was pivotal

Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 44 yards, including a 26-yarder to set up the game-winning field goal. Most on a busted ankle in the second half.
Zero
Where was that Eagles pass rush that had 70 sacks in the regular season? The four defensive linemen who had 10-plus sacks totaled zero. So did everyone else on the defense.
Unsung hero
Kadarius Toney played one offensive snap in the first half, but he had a huge impact in the second half, scoring a touchdown and setting up another with a 65-yard punt return.
Key stat
6: Penalties for 33 yards against the Eagles, which was twice as many as called against the Chiefs. The late defensive-holding call against James Bradberry essentially allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock with an automatic first down.
