New York Post

Heroes, zeros as Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl: Kadarius Toney was pivotal

By Ryan Dunleavy,

8 days ago

Hero, zeros and full blitz from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Eagles .

Hero

Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 44 yards, including a 26-yarder to set up the game-winning field goal. Most on a busted ankle in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xCcm_0klTxJNR00
NY Post Illustration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a78dN_0klTxJNR00
Kadarius Toney scores during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Eagles.
Getty Images
Zero

Where was that Eagles pass rush that had 70 sacks in the regular season? The four defensive linemen who had 10-plus sacks totaled zero. So did everyone else on the defense.

Unsung hero

Kadarius Toney played one offensive snap in the first half, but he had a huge impact in the second half, scoring a touchdown and setting up another with a 65-yard punt return.

Key stat

6: Penalties for 33 yards against the Eagles, which was twice as many as called against the Chiefs. The late defensive-holding call against James Bradberry essentially allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock with an automatic first down.

